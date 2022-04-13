David Sanov is a California Highway Patrol officer who came to the public after marrying

renowned actress Alison Sweeney. He has appeared on the television screen as a police officer in

the series “Days of Our Lives.”His wife Alison is an American actress, director, and reality show host. She has played a role in

more than 20 movies and Tv series.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Nаmе: Dаvіd Ѕаnоv

Nісk Nаmе: Dаvіd Ѕаnоv

Віrth Рlасе: Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ of Аmеriса

Віrthdау: 1 Јаnuаrу 1977

Аgе: 45 уеаrѕ оld

Religion: Сhrіѕtіаn

Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Zоdіас Ѕіgn: Lіbrа

Gеndеr: Маlе

Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Маrrіеd

Ѕроuѕе Nаmе: Аlіѕоn Ѕwееnеу

Сhіldrеn Nаmе: Веnјаmіn, Меgаn

Height: 6’0” inches (183cm)

Weight: 70 kg (176lbs)

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about David Sanov

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● He was born in the early ’70s. He rose to fame because of his celebrity partner, Alison

Sweeney. Alison is an actress, TV host, and also author.

● David was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. His zodiac sign is a Capricorn. He

joined Oakwood school in North Hollywood. He took an active part in sports like

basketball with great passion. He joined the University of California, Irvine, for

graduation.

● He made his career as a police officer in America. He works hard and dedicates time to

his job. He protected his compatriot’s rights. He solved many cases with his impressive

abilities.

● David Sanov married Аlіѕоn Ѕwееnеу on the 8th of July. They were family friends, and

this made them closer. The wedding gave him fame, and he came to the media world.

● David Sanov earned $56 thousand per year being a cop. His assessed net worth is

$250,000, and his wife’s net worth of $9 million.

Description:

