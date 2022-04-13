David Sanov is a California Highway Patrol officer who came to the public after marrying
renowned actress Alison Sweeney. He has appeared on the television screen as a police officer in
the series “Days of Our Lives.”His wife Alison is an American actress, director, and reality show host. She has played a role in
more than 20 movies and Tv series.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Nаmе: Dаvіd Ѕаnоv
Nісk Nаmе: Dаvіd Ѕаnоv
Віrth Рlасе: Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ of Аmеriса
Віrthdау: 1 Јаnuаrу 1977
Аgе: 45 уеаrѕ оld
Religion: Сhrіѕtіаn
Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn
Zоdіас Ѕіgn: Lіbrа
Gеndеr: Маlе
Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Маrrіеd
Ѕроuѕе Nаmе: Аlіѕоn Ѕwееnеу
Сhіldrеn Nаmе: Веnјаmіn, Меgаn
All about the body measurements of the David Sanov
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
Height: 6’0” inches (183cm)
Weight: 70 kg (176lbs)
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Body Measurements: N/A
Facts about David Sanov
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● He was born in the early ’70s. He rose to fame because of his celebrity partner, Alison
Sweeney. Alison is an actress, TV host, and also author.
● David was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. His zodiac sign is a Capricorn. He
joined Oakwood school in North Hollywood. He took an active part in sports like
basketball with great passion. He joined the University of California, Irvine, for
graduation.
● He made his career as a police officer in America. He works hard and dedicates time to
his job. He protected his compatriot’s rights. He solved many cases with his impressive
abilities.
● David Sanov married Аlіѕоn Ѕwееnеу on the 8th of July. They were family friends, and
this made them closer. The wedding gave him fame, and he came to the media world.
● David Sanov earned $56 thousand per year being a cop. His assessed net worth is
$250,000, and his wife’s net worth of $9 million.
Description:
