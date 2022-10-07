Biography

Every fact you want to know about Claire Abbott

By Faheem Haydar

Claire Abbott is an upcoming American musician and former social media star from 2012 to 2017. She is famous for her modeling photos on Instagram. Claire came to the public attention by covering Adel’s song “Turning Tables,” which she uploaded on Youtube in 2012.

Her song “Turning Tables” reached 300,000 views in a short time. Claire shocked her many followers after she quit social media unexpectedly and walked away from fame. However, she made a social media comeback in 2019 and stated why she left in the first place.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Claire Abbott

Full name: Claire Abbott

Date of birth: January 22, 1998

Place of birth: Ontario, Canada

Age: 24 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Occupation: Instagram Star, Singer-songwriter, Model

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $ 2,00,000

Spouse/boyfriend: Not Available

All about the body measurements of the model

Here are the body measurements of this charming model

  • Claire Abbott Weight: 61 kg or 134 lbs
  • Claire Abbott Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm
  • Claire Abbott Bra size: 32D
  • Claire Abbott Shoe size: 8US
  • Claire Abbott Body Measurement: 36-25-35 inches

Facts about Claire Abbott

  • On January 22, 1998, Claire was born in Ontario, Canada. David Abbott is her father, who currently runs a family business named Abbott Giftware, and her mother is Jody Abbott, who works in the family gift business. She has one brother.
  • In 2012, Claire gained fame when she posted a swimsuit photo on Facebook. The bikini photo rapidly went viral and brought more followers to her page.
  • She continued posting pictures on her social media pages, including Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram. She also made a YouTube channel. She quickly earned hundreds of thousands of followers across her social media pages.
  • Claire did not use her social media pages for posting photos only; she used the platforms to create awareness and encourage her budding music career. Claire later released her song, Fighter, in 2014.
  • In 2017, death rumors about Claire Abbot began when she suddenly disappeared from her social media pages and YouTube channel and deleted some of her accounts. Likewise, no one has heard from the model for a long time.
  • However, in 2019, she made her comeback on social media. She explained that she never intended to become a social media model, and she had to leave social media to focus on her music career.
  • Likewise, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital while confirming that she had been struggling with her mental health.
  • Now she is back on the internet to promote her music content despite all this.
  • Her income source was her social media influencers account and her official Youtube Channel. Claire Abbott’s net worth is $200 Thousand Approx.
Faheem Haydar

Faheem is the lead editor for The Tiger News. Faheem Haydar is a serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and digital marketing expert who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of digital marketing, software development, e-commerce, content marketing, and more.

