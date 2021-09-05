Lena Headey Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Lena Headey is an English actress who was born on 3rd October 1973. Her birthplace is Hamilton, Bermuda, and famous for her role Cersei Lannister. This role was played in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019.

She was nominated five times for the Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Her acting debuted in the mystery drama Waterland. Her appearance was noted in many films such as Zombies, Fighting With My Family, The Remains of the Day, The Jungle Book Imagine Me & You, Pride and Prejudice, and many more.

Lena married musician Peter Loughran in May 2007. The couple also has a son, and then in 2015, the baby girl was born. The estimated net worth of Lena Headey is $9 million.

She had a strong relationship with Jason Flemyng, and their affair lasted for nine years. They both have a serious relationship; even she tattooed her beloved man in the Thai Language. But this relationship came to an end after nine long years.

Lena Headey Body Measurements

Lena Headey Weight: 55 kg

Lena Headey Height: 5’5″

Lena Headey Bra size: 32B

Lena Headey Shoe size: 7.5 US

Lena Headey Body measurements: 33-24-33 inches

Personal Information

Lena Headey Birth Date: 3rd October 1973

Lena Headey Age: 47 years

Lena Headey Nationality: English

Lena Headey Horoscope: Libra

Lena Headey Eye color: Green

Lena Headey Hair color: Dark Brown