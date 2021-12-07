Kelly Reilly Measurements, Bio Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Kelly Reilly is a famous and charming English actress who amazed her fans with an excellent performance after Miss Julie. In 2003, she was also nominated for the top prestigious award, Lawrence Oliver Award, for her performance.

Kelly Reilly was born on 18th July 1977. She grew up in London, and her father may be a policeman, and her mother may be a hospital receptionist.

At a young age, she left home with an interest in pursuing acting. She started with a menial job and later got into the movie industry, playing many significant roles.

She started her career in acting in Television series called Prime Suspect 4: clique then worked as a director and dramatist. Finally, she got a star image with the TV series Yellowstone. She received EDA special mention award and won Chopard Trophy.

The Sherlock homes movie during which she starred has earned the very best grosser. She was within the acting career for 22 years.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Kelly Reilly Weight: 58 kg (128 lbs)

Kelly Reilly Height: 5 feet and 6 inches

Kelly Reilly Shoe Size: 8 US

Kelly Reilly Bra Size: 34C

Kelly Reilly Body Measurement: 37-25-36 inches

Further critical details of the actress: