Laura Haddock Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 73 0
Laura Haddock Measurements

Laura Jane Haddock is known as Laura Haddock in the film industry. She was born on 21st August 1985, and her birthplace is Enfield, London, UK. She is an English actress. Moreover, Laura gets her film movie around 2008, “The Color of Magic.” She made many blockbuster films and TV series like Marple: A Pocket filled with Rye, Transformers: The Last Knight, Dancing on the sting, and therefore the actress best known for her role as Lucrezia in the historical fantasy drama series “Da Vinci’s Demons,” and Natasha within the comedy-drama “Monday Monday,” & she worked both television series and films continuously and enjoyed her fame & publicity, & received huge appreciation for her unbelievable performances.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

  • Laura Haddock Weight: 57 Kg (126 lbs)
  • Laura Haddock Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches
  • Laura Haddock Bra size: 34 A
  • Laura Haddock Shoe size: 10 US
  • Laura Haddock Body measurements: 35-26-34 in or (89-66-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Laura Haddock Date of Birth: 21st August 1985
  • Laura Haddock Age: 35 years
  • Laura Haddock Horoscope: Leo
  • Laura Haddock Nationality: British
  • Laura Haddock Eye color: Blue
  • Laura Haddock Hair color: Blonde
  • Laura Haddock Spouse/Boyfriend: Sam Claflin (2011-Present) and Richard Fleeshman
