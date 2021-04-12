Maria Caroline Ingraham Bio, Early Life, Mother-Daughter Relationship and Net Worth

Maria Caroline Ingraham is one of the famous daughters of Laura Ingraham. She is one of the famous radio hosts on the Fox News Channel. But the surprising and interesting fact is that Maria is not the birth daughter of Laura.

She adopted a baby girl from a foster care home. Bit Laura ad Maria has a resemblance to each other, just like a biological daughter. Laura says the adaptation of a daughter was her best decision.

Early Life

Maria is an American national person and born in Guatemala. We don’t know about her date of birth. Laura Ingraham adopted her in May 2008. At the time of adoption, Maria was only three years old and got taken from Guatemala’s orphanage house.

Other Siblings

Laura changed her name and kept Maria Caroline Ingraham. Her mother loves her so much, and Maria never asks about her birth parents. Maria spent her childhood along with her two siblings. After a year, Laura Ingraham adopted 13-month-old Michael Dmitri from Moscow, Russia. The third one adopted child’s name is Nikolai Peter Ingraham from Russia.

Laura considers the best days of life when she adopted her daughter Maria. She announced this news in her show and said she welcome a little girl from Guatemala. After spending a few years with the children of her friend, she decided to become a parent.

She saw Maaria at the orphanage house’s doorstep, and Laura says that she knew that she wanted to be her mother when she saw Maria. Both mother and daughter were so happy and had a beautiful life.

Marital Status of Maria Caroline Ingraham

Laura did not marry and spent her life with Maria and her siblings. She took care as a single parent. No doubt, a beautiful famous journalist did an amazing parenthood job.

Laura has a couple of relationships like she dated Keith Olbermann and Dinesh D’Souza. Besides, she also dated James Reyes, but after some time, the couple broke up. No information is revealed yet about Maria’s Career. she just got popularity because of her mother.

She is a good daughter who focuses on her studies and wants to make her mother proud. Maria has not been involved in any kind of relationship, even not active on social media. Maria is spending a happy life with her mother and siblings. She did not share any other personal information about her.

Net Worth of Maria Caroline Ingraham

As we said above, Maria does not like to share her personal information. She is still studying and does not have a job. We estimate her net worth by the net worth of her mother. Her mother is a famous host of Fox News Channel and co-owner of the Ingraham Media group. Laura is so talented as she wrote six books. The estimated net worth of Laura Ingraham is $45 million.

Summary

Maria Caroline Ingraham is just popular because of her mother, Laura Ingraham. Laura is an amazing woman who is a successful lady. She is a host at Fox News Channel. Maria is her adopted child as she never git married to anyone. No Doubt she is is very kind person.