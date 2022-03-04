Biography

Kebe Dunn Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth, Relationship Status

Kebe Dun is a popular American actress and known as the wife of Michael Rapaport. No one knows about her exact birth year, but now she seems between 40-50.
Moreover, there is no long history of her family and educational background.

Career

Kebe Dunn appeared first time In Love for Rent in 2005 and then in 2012, in session with Jonatha Pessin. Moreover, she played a role in comedy series named Tournament of Laughs 2020. She had a very short career.

Kebe Dunn Body Measurements

Kebe Dunn

 

Kebe Dunn Full Name Kebe Dunn
Kebe Dunn Date of Birth Not Known
Kebe Dunn Age 40-50
Kebe Dunn Birthplace America
Kebe Dunn Profession Actress
Kebe Dunn Height 5’7”
Kebe Dunn Weight 63 kg
Kebe Dunn Bra Size Not Known
Kebe Dunn Body Measurements Not Known
Kebe Dunn Shoe Size 10-12 US
Kebe Dunn Spouse Michael Rapaport
Kebe Dunn Net Worth $300,000

Net Worth

Kebe Dunn performed in a few movies and series; therefore, it is very hard to estimate her net worth.

However, her husband’s net worth is almost $12 million, and the couple is living a luxurious life. Some reports say that the net worth of Kebe Dunn is almost $300,000.

Relationship Status

Kebe Dunn with husband

Kebe Dunn married Michael Rapaport, and they got married in 2016. The couple doesn’t have children yet. Kebe is the second wife of Michael. Before that, he dated Emmy nominated Lily Taylor.

According to some spoilers, he also met with Nicole Beattie, the writer, in 2000, but the relationship did not last long.

Kebe Dunn is a private person and does not like to share too much information about her personal life on social media. However, you can follow her on social media, where she has almost 445k followers.

