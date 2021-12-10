Michael Eric Reid personal Information, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography
Michael Eric Reid personal Information

Michael Eric Reid was born on 20 December 1992 in Bronx, New York. He was always interested in acting at a very early age. Eric got an education at Hawthorne Pearls in Yonkers in 2003 and then graduated from the San Fernando Valley Professional Scholl in 2010. People saw him in the Nickelodeon series ” Emergency: Ask a Kid’ in which portrayed a deadly poisonous snake.

Reid made an appearance in the movie Fame in 2019 and then worked with other famous stars like Asher Monroe, Naturi Naughton, and Kay Panabaker. Besides, one of his famous movies was Slasher, The Funhouse massacre, Mamaboy, and many others are included.

Michael Eric Reid Full Name Michael Eric Reid
Michael Eric Reid Date of Birth December 30, 1992
Michael Eric Reid Age 29A years old
Michael Eric Reid Birthplace Bronx, New York
Michael Eric Reid Profession Actor
Michael Eric Reid Height 5’11”
Michael Eric Reid Weight 68 kg
Michael Eric Reid Shoe Size Not Known
Michael Eric Reid Husband/Spouse Single
Michael Eric Reid Net Worth $200,000

Relationship Status

Eric is a private person and does not share so much detail about her personal life. Therefore, there is no relationship history about her private life.

Net Worth

Michael Eric Reid is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Michael is $200,000.

 

