Kaitlyn Leeb Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

The popular Canadian actress and model were born on 18 June 1988. She was born in Toronto, Canada.  Leeb became popular because of the role of Jennifer Doolittle.  Kaitlyn started her career as a model and worked for many brands, such as Virgin Mobile and FUZE.

Kaitlyn completed her education at York University in Toronto, where she got a degree in psychology.

Career

Kaitlyn started her career when she was in her university days.  In the beginning, she worked as a model for RBC, Fuzz Fruit Drink, and many more. Once, he was a winner of the Miss Chini Bikini Pageant. After that, she appeared in the Wrong Turn 4 movie, and her role was much appreciated.

Another blockbuster movie of Kaitlyn is Total Recall Movie. Not only movies, but she also made an appearance in the tv series, and one of the popular is The Shadow hunters: The Mortal Instruments.

Kaitlyn Leeb Body Measurements

Kaitlyn Leeb Full Name Kaitlyn Leeb
Kaitlyn Leeb Date of Birth 18 June 1988
Kaitlyn Leeb Age 33 years old
Kaitlyn Leeb Birthplace Toronto, Canada
Kaitlyn Leeb Profession Actress and Model
Kaitlyn Leeb Height 5’4”
Kaitlyn Leeb Weight 55 kg
Kaitlyn Leeb Bra Size 30A
Kaitlyn Leeb Body Measurements 32-26-35
Kaitlyn Leeb Shoe Size 7 US
Kaitlyn Leeb Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Ted Leeber
Kaitlyn Leeb Net Worth $2 million

Relationship Status

Kaitlyn Leeb married Ted Leeber, who is an equity trader. The couple welcomed their first child in 2016 named Avery Elizabeth Leeb.

Net Worth

The accurate amount is not mentioned; however, according to some reports, the estimated net Worth of Kaitlyn is $2 million.

You can follow her on social media accounts where she has a massive fan following. She is active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

