Alisha Kramer MD Body Measurements, Age, Height, Weight, Career, and More!

Alisha Kramer is a renowned celebrity in the USA. She was born in Atlanta, USA. She became more popular after getting married because she was married to Jeon Oh. He is a famous American politician. Moreover, he is also a well-known investigative reporter and communications director. And nowadays, her husband is working for a new elected party.

Alisha Kramer MD: Body Measurements

Well, Alisha has a triangular face and pierced ears with good body measurements.

Alisha Kramer MD: Wiki

Famous As: Gynecologist

Age: 30 years

Birthday: 1st January 1990

Birth Sign: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Height: 5.5 Feet or (1.65)

Weight: 60 Kg or (116 lbs)

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Brunette

Husband: Jon Ossoff

Alisha Kramer MD: Net Worth

Although, she has a net worth of 500 thousand dollars, according to 2021 reports. And now, she has a luxurious lifestyle, and as a doctor, she is getting $ 52000 annually.

Alisha Kramer MD: Relationships

As you know, Alisha is the wife of a famous person Jon Ossoff. So she has very strong and good relations with her husband. Therefore, the couple is enjoying a very happy married life with a deluxe standard of living.

Alisha Kramer MD: Social Media

Furthermore, Alisha is not currently seen on her social media from January 2021. However, she has an active Facebook account that was created in 2016.