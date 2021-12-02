Sarah Trigger is a well-known name in the British film sedulity as she’s one of the most popular and successful actresses in Britain.

She was born on 12th June 1969 in London, England. Sarah’s full name is Sarah Louise Detector, and if we talk about her race, either it’s purely British.

Moreover, Sarah came into the spotlight after he married Jon Cryer, a famous actor. Their relationship got more critical over time. And she got involved in multiple dissensuses and legal charges, which led to their divorce and brought several legal hassles for Sarah.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Sarah Trigger Weight: 60 Kg

Sarah Trigger Height: 5 Feet and 7 inches

Sarah Trigger Bra Size: Unknown

Sarah Trigger Shoe Size: Unknown

Sarah Trigger Body Measurements: Unknown

Further critical details of the actress: