Jilliuan Mueller Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Jillian Mueller is an American actress who was born on 8 May 1995. she is an American Broadway actress and model and became popular for Catherine Spencer’s role, which was played in Netflix’s original series ” The Crew.”

Jillian Mueller has one younger brother; besides, we don’t have information about her parents. Moreover, Jillian is a well-educated girl. She seems to have completed her graduation.

Career

Jillian Mueller started her career at a very young age when she audited Broadway shows. She got the opportunity first time on the Today show in How The Grinch stole Christmas. In 2009, her second broadway was “Bye Bye Birdie, and then in 2013, she impressed The United States with her appearance in Flashdance.

Moreover, she got the chance to play the role of Vivan Ward in the movie pretty woman in 2018. it was a time when her way to films and tv series paved the way. Her most popular appearance was noted in Law & Order, The Last O.G., and A Gifted Man 2011 and a horror movie Porno in 2019.

Jillian Mueller Body Measurements

Jillian Mueller Full Name Jillian Mueller Jillian Mueller Date of Birth May 8, 1995 Jillian MuellerAge 26 years old Jillian Mueller Birthplace New Jersey USA Jillian MuellerProfession Actress Jillian Mueller Height 5’8” Jillian Mueller Weight 55 kg Jillian Mueller Bra Size 34 C Jillian Mueller Body Measurements 32-24-35 Jillian Mueller Shoe Size 6 US Jillian Mueller Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Jason Demers Jillian Mueller Net Worth $200-220k

Net Worth

Her source of earning is her entertainment industry. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Jillian Mueller is $200-220k.

Relationship Status

Jillian Mueller is a married woman; her husband’s name is Jason Demers, who is an ice hockey player and plays for the Arizona team. The couple is living a happy life.