Every fact you want to know about Katherine Cunningham

Katherine Cunningham is a genius and beautiful American actress. Katherine began her acting

journey to the entertainment industry from insignificant short roles. She was very passionate

about drama and acting from an early age.

She has credits for almost numerous movies and television series about her career so far, and

her roles in the film had a significant influence on the audience. She appeared in the American

TV series, Condor in 2018.

Her acting performance in the series assisted her in attaining a prominent height of success.

After seeing her hard work and devotion, she soon might proceed in big movies too.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Katherine Cunningham

Date of birth: 21 July 1993

Place of birth: Elk Grove Village, Illinois, U.S

Age: 29 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available

Height: 5 feet 7 ins or 170 cm

Weight: Not Available

Facebook: Katherine Cunningham

Instagram: @katherinemcunningham

Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million

Further detail about Katherine Cunningham

● On 21st July 1993, Katherine was born and grew up in Elk Grove Village, IL. She

accompanied her siblings and parents on the stage as a child, entertaining audiences in

various local theatrical productions.

● Her parents raised her alongside siblings Jullian and John. Still, now, she shares an

adoring relationship with her siblings and parents.

● She studied acting and biology at Illinois State University and then acted in theatre.

● Further, she has performed on various productions, including but not restricted to Picnic

(Writers’ Theatre), The Taming of the Shrew (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Honest

(Steppenwolf Theatre), and the world premiere Big Lake Big City (Lookingglass Theatre)

directed by David Schwimmer, written by Keith Huff.

● She made her TV debut in “Detroit 1-8-7” (ABC), where she played a blackjack

confronting confidant to a womanizing police officer. Her other television projects include

guest spots on “The Playboy Club” (NBC), “Shameless” (Showtime), “The Mob Doctor”

(FOX), “Chicago Fire” (NBC), “Underemployed” (MTV), and “Mind Games” (ABC).

● Katherine met her lovable one at a very young age. They both grow up like best friends,

unlike boyfriend or girlfriend.

● She married her long-time best friend, and in 2017, she became the mother of a girl. The

couple maintains their love life happily.

● She surely knows how to manage family and professional life. So, she frequently travels

with her family to enjoy precious moments spent with her baby daughter and husband.

● Katherine Cunningham’s net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million. Mainly her source of income

is her profession as an actress.