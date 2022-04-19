Every fact you want to know about Katherine Cunningham
She is an American actress, best known for her role in Condor. Read the article to know more about Katherine Cunningham.
Katherine Cunningham is a genius and beautiful American actress. Katherine began her acting
journey to the entertainment industry from insignificant short roles. She was very passionate
about drama and acting from an early age.
She has credits for almost numerous movies and television series about her career so far, and
her roles in the film had a significant influence on the audience. She appeared in the American
TV series, Condor in 2018.
Her acting performance in the series assisted her in attaining a prominent height of success.
After seeing her hard work and devotion, she soon might proceed in big movies too.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Katherine Cunningham
Date of birth: 21 July 1993
Place of birth: Elk Grove Village, Illinois, U.S
Age: 29 years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Cancer
Occupation: Actress
Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available
Height: 5 feet 7 ins or 170 cm
Weight: Not Available
Facebook: Katherine Cunningham
Instagram: @katherinemcunningham
Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million
Further detail about Katherine Cunningham
● On 21st July 1993, Katherine was born and grew up in Elk Grove Village, IL. She
accompanied her siblings and parents on the stage as a child, entertaining audiences in
various local theatrical productions.
● Her parents raised her alongside siblings Jullian and John. Still, now, she shares an
adoring relationship with her siblings and parents.
● She studied acting and biology at Illinois State University and then acted in theatre.
● Further, she has performed on various productions, including but not restricted to Picnic
(Writers’ Theatre), The Taming of the Shrew (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Honest
(Steppenwolf Theatre), and the world premiere Big Lake Big City (Lookingglass Theatre)
directed by David Schwimmer, written by Keith Huff.
● She made her TV debut in “Detroit 1-8-7” (ABC), where she played a blackjack
confronting confidant to a womanizing police officer. Her other television projects include
guest spots on “The Playboy Club” (NBC), “Shameless” (Showtime), “The Mob Doctor”
(FOX), “Chicago Fire” (NBC), “Underemployed” (MTV), and “Mind Games” (ABC).
● Katherine met her lovable one at a very young age. They both grow up like best friends,
unlike boyfriend or girlfriend.
● She married her long-time best friend, and in 2017, she became the mother of a girl. The
couple maintains their love life happily.
● She surely knows how to manage family and professional life. So, she frequently travels
with her family to enjoy precious moments spent with her baby daughter and husband.
● Katherine Cunningham’s net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million. Mainly her source of income
is her profession as an actress.