All You Need To Know About American Actress- Lisa Bonet

American actress Lisa Bonet (November 16, 1967) is famously known for portraying the role of daughter Denise Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show.’

Her other notable TV projects featuring her include series like The Red Road and Life on Mars; TV movies like Lathe of Heaven and New Eden. Her big-screen appearances include Marie De Salle in High Fidelity and Rachel Banks with Will Smith in Enemy of the State.

Further details about Lisa Bonet

● In San Francisco, California, the US, Lisa was born to Allen Bonet, an opera singer and mother, Arlene (née Litman), a teacher by profession.

● She attended Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California, and then delved into acting from Celluloid Actor’s Studio in North Hollywood.

● She began acting as a child artist performing in commercials at 11 years. She also featured in guest spots on TV series and in many beauty pageants and featured in guest spots.

● Bonet garnered immense fame playing her breakthrough Denise in The Cosby Show. From its first episode till the twenty-fourth episode of its seventh season, it was a hit, being rated #1 show and won her Young Artist Award nomination and Emmy Award.

● She forayed into big-screen featuring Epiphany Proudfoot’s horror film ‘Angel Heart’ released on March 6, 1987.

● Her goody-goody image of Denise earned her Young Artist Award for Best Young Female Superstar in Motion Pictures at the 9th Youth in Film Awards and a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also became a famous face for her professional relationship with co-star Bill Cosby of The Cosby Show.

● Her featured American romantic-comedy film High Fidelity was released on March 31, 2000, and earned her a Theatrical – Best Supporting Actress nomination Black Reel Awards (2001).

● She later worked in some other notable TV series, including featuring in a couple of episodes in Drunk History (2013-14), in 7 episodes in The Red Road (2014–15), and a couple of episodes in Girls (2016) among others.

● On November 15, 2007, she tied the knot with actor Jason Momoa. They have two children together: a daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa (b.July 23, 2007); and a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa (b. December 15, 2008). The duo has been in a relationship since 2005 and, in January 2022, announced the news of their separation.

