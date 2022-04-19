Sophie Dymoke: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Sophie Dymoke was not a celebrity. Still, she became a public personality because of her relationship with Mathew Goode. Thus, it may be delicate to talk about Sophie without mentioning her hubby as she’s the moment in the media because of her relationship.

How did he meet her hubby, and where are they living now. To benefit those who don’t know so much about Mathew, we will bandy a little about him in the antedating discussion to tell you who he is. This discussion will further discuss Sophie, her background, family life, and business.

Biography and Body Measurements

She’s a British fashion developer, a mama of three children, and a woman of Mathew Goode. Beyond that, Sophie keeps her private life secret, including her date of birth. However, we presumably wouldn’t know anything about her, if she hadn’t been Mathew’s woman.

She got her education from Sacred Heart School grounded in Tunbridge Wells in England. She moved to the University of Wales in Swansea between 1991 and 1995, where she had her Bachelorette of Science Degree in economics. Sophie never participated in her early nonage beyond the brief information about her high academy and council education.

Real Name: Sophie Dymoke

Nick Name: Sophie

Famous as: Celebrity wife

Nationality: American

Religion: Christianity

Gender: Female

Ethnicity: Mixed

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Height: 5 feet and 5 inches

Weight: 55 Kg

Body Measurements: 36-27-38 inches

Bra Size: 34 B

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: blonde

Spouse: Matthew Goode

Net Worth: 1 million dollars

Hobbies: Traveling

As an account superintendent, Sophie worked in London with The Donna Karan Company, LLC. She left the company and dislocated to New York for another appointment with Alice and Olivia LLC.

Her job with the famous apparel company was in the deals, and she was head of deals between January 2002 and November 2004.

In November, she left Alice and Olivia LLC to start as the Deals Director for an Italian retail apparel line, Diesel.

Quick Facts about Sophie Dymoke