Kat Foster Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kat Foster was born on 17th May 1978 in Oakland, California. She is an American actress. Well, Kat got her early education at The High School and New York University. Besides all, she is a fantastic actress. In 2003, the actress won the simplest actress award. She made many T.V. series like Royal Pains, Weeds, and others. Moreover, she owns a net worth of 18 million dollars. She got a large pool of fan following on different social media.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Kat Foster Weight: 132 lbs or (60 kg)

Kat Foster Height: 5 Feet and 7 inches or (170 cm)

Kat Foster Shoe Size: 9 US

Kat Foster Bra Size: 34 C

Kat Foster Body Measurements: 37-26-37 inches or (94-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: