Alex Jones Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

A Welsh television producer, Alex Jones, is a presenter and famous for co-presenting the BBC One magazine named ‘ Programme The One Show.’ Her full name is Charlotte Alexander Jones, but most people know her as Alex Jones.

She was born on 18 March 1977 in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales. She got higher education at the University of Aberystwyth. She was also the co-host of the One Show Let’s Dance for Comic Relief in 2011.

Besides, she is also the presentation of the Travel show Tocyn Ticket.   She appeared in Strictly Come Dancing’s 89th series in 2011.  Alex Jones hosted the BBC’s Castle concert of Edinburgh and presented a Gymnastics competition.

She looks so smart, we don’t know much about her weight, but Alex Jones’s height is 5’5”. The whopping net worth of Welsh is approximately $5-10 million.

Alex Jones Body Measurements

Alex Jones arms

Alex Jones Horoscope: Pisces
Alex Jones Height: 5’5″
Alex Jones Weight: unknown
Alex Jones Shoe size: 8.5US

Personal Information

Alex Jones speak

Alex Jones DOB: 18 March 1977
Alex Jones Age: 44 years
Alex Jones Nationality: Welsh
Alex Jones Spouse: Charlie Thomson (m.2015)
Alex Jones Eye color: Dark Brown
Alex Jones Hair color: Brown

Alex Jones face

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

