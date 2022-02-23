Alex Jones Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

A Welsh television producer, Alex Jones, is a presenter and famous for co-presenting the BBC One magazine named ‘ Programme The One Show.’ Her full name is Charlotte Alexander Jones, but most people know her as Alex Jones.

She was born on 18 March 1977 in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales. She got higher education at the University of Aberystwyth. She was also the co-host of the One Show Let’s Dance for Comic Relief in 2011.

Besides, she is also the presentation of the Travel show Tocyn Ticket. She appeared in Strictly Come Dancing’s 89th series in 2011. Alex Jones hosted the BBC’s Castle concert of Edinburgh and presented a Gymnastics competition.

She looks so smart, we don’t know much about her weight, but Alex Jones’s height is 5’5”. The whopping net worth of Welsh is approximately $5-10 million.

