Here’s What You Need To Know About CBD Spa Treatments

If you’re on the lookout for trends in wellness, you have probably heard about CBD spa treatments. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is often covered in the media and has been gaining popularity, especially in health and wellness. It is so popular, in fact, that the CBD market is projected to be worth $20 billion by 2024. Nowadays, many spas and wellness centers in the country are already riding on the trend and are offering CBD-infused products, like different CBD oils, and innovative CBD treatments. Many alternative wellness experts, as well as celebrities, swear by these types of treatments. If you are interested to try them, here are the basic things you need to know.

What is CBD, and what are CBD treatments?

CBD is one of the many derivatives of the cannabis plant, but unlike THC, it does not cause substance intoxication. It is derived directly from the hemp plant, a cousin of marijuana, and is manufactured in a laboratory. If this fact gives you pause, you don’t have to worry. According to a report by the World Health Organization, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential in humans, and the main reason why it is used, especially in treatments, is because of its soothing effects.

Recently, spas are welcoming back customers, and most of them come in for treatments to ease tension and relieve stress. People are even going on spa vacations in places like Texas, mainly to get pampered in Austin med spas. Some of these spas offer their customers some CBD treatments, such as CBD oil massages, manicures, pedicures, and facials. Some spas also integrate CBD into their skin care treatments, since it has a calming effect on the skin.

What Are The Benefits of CBD Spa Treatments?

As mentioned earlier, the number one reason why CBD is popular is because of its soothing effects. This translates into different things, especially with spa treatments. Getting massage therapy using CBD oil, or other spa treatments, can greatly relieve stress because CBD has been tested to reduce anxiety. CBD-infused treatments can also help with sleeping problems, since one of its found side effects is drowsiness. Moreover, CBD can help relieve chronic pain. One animal study from the European Journal of Pain suggests CBD could reduce lower pain and inflammation due to arthritis when applied to skin. With these benefits, it is no wonder why CBD has gained popularity in the health and wellness world.

How Do You Know if CBD Treatments are Right for You?

Before trying out a new wellness treatment, it’s always a good idea to check first if it’s right for you. One of the considerations before getting CBD-infused treatments is pregnancy. Currently, according to the FDA, it is not advised for pregnant and nursing women to use any cannabis product because it may pose risks for the fetus or nursing baby. Also, if you are taking certain medications, getting CBD spa treatments may not be the best choice for you. These spa treatments may double up the side effects of the medicines and can cause some unwanted symptoms, according to an article by Harvard Health Publishing. However, to be absolutely sure, you can always consult your doctor if getting CBD-infused spa treatments would be safe for you.

Consider getting a CBD treatment the next time you treat yourself to a spa day. With all the benefits that it can impart on your wellbeing, CBD treatments may be the answer to better health and wellness.