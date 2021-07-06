Jennifer Garner Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Jennifer garner may be a famous actress and a producer born on 17th April 1972. However, she involved herself in the acting career by playing a famous Shakespeare plays referred to as Venice’s merchant and A Midsummer night’s dream. Later on, she took part in theatre shows and acted in various TV series. Along with theatre, she made it into movies. The primary film during which she appeared is “Where’s My Car” and “Dude.” These are the best roles that have helped her attain immense popularity, and the fan base is the role of a CIA officer Sydney Bristow in the Alias Series.

Moreover, the show continuously dropped for five seasons. She got the Golden Globe award for her exceptional performance. She appeared in many high-budget movies.

She ventured into production and began a production house with Vandalia films and produced Butter in 2012.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Jennifer Garner Weight: 61 kg or (134 pounds)

Jennifer Garner Height: 5 feet and 8 inches

Jennifer Garner Shoe Size: 9 US

Jennifer Garner Bra Size: 34 B

Jennifer Garner Body measurement: 34-27-35 inches

Further critical details of the actress: