Billy Corgan Body Measurement, Height, Weight, Shoe Size, and Net Worth

By Sadia Nazir
Billy Corgan is a famous American musician, songwriter, producer, poet, singer, guitarist, and professional; wrestling magnate. His real name is William Patrick but popular by his name Billy Corgan. William was born on 17th March 1967 in Illinois, US.

Billy has become an influential figure in the Alternative Rock scene. He started producing many hit music videos along with the band smashing pumpkins. Corgan also started a new band named Zwan and released a solo album, The Future Embrace, in 2005.

  • Billy Corgan Weight: 84 Kg or (185 lbs)
  • Billy Corgan Height: 6 Feet and 3 Inches
  • Billy Corgan Shoe size: 11 US

  • Billy Corgan Date of Birth: 17th March 1967
  • Billy Corgan Age: 54 years
  • Billy Corgan Nationality: American
  • Billy Corgan Eye color: Blue
  • Billy Corgan Hair color: Bald
  • Billy Corgan Horoscope: Pisces
  • Billy Corgan Spouse/Girlfriend: Chris Fabian ( Divorced)
  • Billy Corgan Net Worth: $50 million
