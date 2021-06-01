Jennifer Nettles Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

A famous American actress Jennifer Nettles real name is Jennifer Odessa Nettles. She was born on 12th September 1974, and her birthplace is Douglas, Georgia, USA. When she got her qualification, she went to Coffee High School & join Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, to get higher studies. She is also a talented actress, American singer, producer, and songwriter. She is well-known for her famous song “That Girl.” However, by this song, she got good recognition around the globe. Moreover, she chooses her long-time boyfriend “Justin Miller” to marry on 26th November 2011. And a year later, in 2012, the gorgeous couple accepts their first son (Magnus Hamilton Miller.)

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Jennifer Nettles Weight: 51 Kg (112lbs)

Jennifer Nettles Height: 5 feet and 4 Inches

Jennifer Nettles Shoe size: 8 US

Jennifer Nettles Bra size: 34 A

Jennifer Nettles Body measurements: 35-24-36 inches or 89-61-91.5 cm

Further critical details of the actress: