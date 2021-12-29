Justin Griffin: Husband of Alyssa Farah, age, Net Worth and More!

Alyssa Farah’s husband, Justin Griffin, married on 6th November. Reverend John F.Denning and Humbert Oliveria will officiate the wedding ceremony. They engaged in July 2020 and waited for a year to getting married.

Justin Griffin is an employee of the USC Election Cybersecurity initiative. They set a party before one day of marriage. The ceremony will take place in Vero Beach, Florida.

Justin belongs to a well-established family. His grandfather name is Samuel A. Tamposi, was a famous real estate developer and a Republican Party Activist. Patrick Tamposi Griffin and Celina Tamposi Griffen are the parents of Justin.

Did I mention @JustinPGriffin is amazing? He helped raised $100,000 for Parkinson’s research for @MichaelJFoxOrg. Great night, great cause. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dHdRhzYVVd — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) February 11, 2020

The managing director lives at Washington and Gilford. Justin is the Director of Finance of Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Karyn Polito. He graduated From Cushing Academy in 2007 and Clark university in 2012.

Justin is enrolled as an MBA student at Stern School of Business in New York and is expected to be graduated in 2022. His wife, Alyssa, is a former Director of Communications at the White House.

He is 32 years old, and the age is based on the assumption. Griffin is American, and his wife belongs to North Carolina, to Lebanese and Syrian ethnicity.

The estimated net worth of Alyssa is approximately $1 million. Justin is not active on social media, but he is active on Twitter @JustinPGriffin.