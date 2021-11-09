Jennifer Carfango Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Jennifer “Jen” Carfagno is that the most famous American TV meteorologist. She was born on 19th July 1976 in Pennsylvania. She was raised in Collegeville of Pennsylvania. Later on, she spent her entire childhood there. Carfagno belongs to American nationality. She completed her initial studies at a high school for graduation. At first, she took an interest in being a pilot. However, later on, she moved into an acting career and became a famous TV actress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jennifer Carfagno Weight: 52 kg

Jennifer Carfagno Height: 5 Feet 5 inches

Jennifer Carfagno Age: 44 years

Jennifer Carfagno Bra Size: 34 B

Horoscope: Cancer

Jennifer Carfagno Body Measurements: 36-25-37 inches

Further critical details of the actress: