Is Chanel West Coast Pregnant?Measurements,Singing Career,Net Worth

By Anila Shehzadi
Chanel West Coast is one part of the American entertainment industry. She is a singer, rapper, model, Actress, and television personality is popularly known for MTV’sMTV’s Rob Dyrdek’sDyrdek’s Fantasy Factory broadcast on MTV and TV series Ridiculousness.

Chanel West Coast Birthday, Education

Chanel West Coast

 On September 1, Chanel was born in 988, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her stage name is Chanel West Coast. The singer’s father was a local DJ; the love for music came naturally to Chanel. In contrast, her mother, Penny Porsche, grew and sold marijuana to settle her bills. She studied at Taft High School. Unfortunately, after two years, she dropped out and completed her high school studies through homeschooling. 

Early Life Achievements

 The young entertainer was interested in singing and music from early life. At eight, her father took her regularly to the nightclubs for performances. In 2009, she appeared on MTV’sMTV’s ”Rob Dyrdek’sDyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” as a model cum receptionist. In 2011, she landed her debut acting role in the same TV series in its fourth season. In 2015, she appeared in Rob Dyrdek’sDyrdek’s Fantasy Factory in season seven. The show became a prominent triumph and provided Chanel a celebrity status.

Singing Career

Chanel started her musical journey by recording music in collaboration(2009). She later recorded “ Melting Like Ice Cream, which featured Tiffanie Anderson. 

She released her lyrics for free online download and recorded the I Love Money music video. In 2012, Lil Wayne signed to record Young Money Entertainment. This was the beginning of her successful music career. 

Who is Chanel Dating? Is She Pregnant”

Chanel West Coast

In 2014 Chanel met a Scottish singer Liam Horne. They started dating each other. They often share photos on social media platforms. Although their relationship was excellent, and they seemed to complement each other, it ended. This stunning rapper is not pregnant and has no child considering that she was in a long-term relationship.

Net Worth

Chanel West Coast’s worth as of 2021 is to be around $3 million. Her primary sources of earning are singing, acting, and entrepreneurship.

All about the Body Measurements of Chanel

Here are the body measurements of this stunning Actress:

  •  Weight: approx 55Kg 
  •  Height: 5 ft 3 in(1.6m)
  •  Shoe Size: 5 Uk
  • Bra Size: 36 B
  • Body Measurement: approx. 36-26-37 inches

Further critical details of Actress

  •  Birthdate: September 1, 1989
  •  Age: 33 years old   
  •  Eye Color: Dark Brown
  • Hair Color: Dark Brown
  • Nationality: American
  •  Religion: Not known
  • Relationship: Unmarried, Liam Horne 

Overview:

Chanel West Coast’sCoast’s most notable work came in as an actress in the role of a model-receptionist. Chanel made her mark in the entertainment industry through her long and successful journey.

Chanel West Coast

 

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

