Is Chanel West Coast Pregnant?Measurements,Singing Career,Net Worth

Chanel West Coast is one part of the American entertainment industry. She is a singer, rapper, model, Actress, and television personality is popularly known for MTV’sMTV’s Rob Dyrdek’sDyrdek’s Fantasy Factory broadcast on MTV and TV series Ridiculousness.

Chanel West Coast Birthday, Education

On September 1, Chanel was born in 988, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her stage name is Chanel West Coast. The singer’s father was a local DJ; the love for music came naturally to Chanel. In contrast, her mother, Penny Porsche, grew and sold marijuana to settle her bills. She studied at Taft High School. Unfortunately, after two years, she dropped out and completed her high school studies through homeschooling.

Early Life Achievements

The young entertainer was interested in singing and music from early life. At eight, her father took her regularly to the nightclubs for performances. In 2009, she appeared on MTV’sMTV’s ”Rob Dyrdek’sDyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” as a model cum receptionist. In 2011, she landed her debut acting role in the same TV series in its fourth season. In 2015, she appeared in Rob Dyrdek’sDyrdek’s Fantasy Factory in season seven. The show became a prominent triumph and provided Chanel a celebrity status.

Singing Career

Chanel started her musical journey by recording music in collaboration(2009). She later recorded “ Melting Like Ice Cream, which featured Tiffanie Anderson.

She released her lyrics for free online download and recorded the I Love Money music video. In 2012, Lil Wayne signed to record Young Money Entertainment. This was the beginning of her successful music career.

Who is Chanel Dating? Is She Pregnant”

In 2014 Chanel met a Scottish singer Liam Horne. They started dating each other. They often share photos on social media platforms. Although their relationship was excellent, and they seemed to complement each other, it ended. This stunning rapper is not pregnant and has no child considering that she was in a long-term relationship.

Net Worth

Chanel West Coast’s worth as of 2021 is to be around $3 million. Her primary sources of earning are singing, acting, and entrepreneurship.

All about the Body Measurements of Chanel

Here are the body measurements of this stunning Actress:

Weight: approx 55Kg

Height: 5 ft 3 in(1.6m)

Shoe Size: 5 Uk

Bra Size: 36 B

Body Measurement: approx. 36-26-37 inches

Further critical details of Actress

Birthdate: September 1, 1989

Age: 33 years old

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Nationality: American

Religion: Not known

Relationship: Unmarried, Liam Horne

Overview:

Chanel West Coast’sCoast’s most notable work came in as an actress in the role of a model-receptionist. Chanel made her mark in the entertainment industry through her long and successful journey.