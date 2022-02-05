Everything you want to know about Karina Banda

Karina Banda was born on 1st January 1988. Karina is a Journalist, Television Presenter, Author, Actress, and Entrepreneur from America. Karina won the Emmy grant multiple times for being the best journalist.

She is notable for facilitating EI Gordy la Flaca. She broadcast on Monterrey, Mexico, at 13 years old. Karina likewise runs her internet-based blog, where she shared web journals connected with Kitchen, Makeup, Hair, Fashion, and Skincare.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:



Full name: Karina Banda

Date of birth: 21st August 1988

Place of birth: Mexico

Age: 34 years

Nationality: Mexican

Horoscope: Leo

Occupation: Journalist

Spouse/Boyfriend: ​Carlos Ponce

Facebook: @Karina Banda

Instagram: @karinabandatv

Twitter: @karinabandatv

YouTube: Karinabanda

Net Worth: $ 300,000 (USD)

All about the body measurements of Karina Panda

Here are the body measurements of this amazing journalist

Karina Banda Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 178 cm

Karina Banda Weight: 62 kg or 134 lbs

Karina Banda Bra size: 34 C

Karina Banda Shoe size: 6 US

Karina Banda Body measurements: 34-29-40 inches.



Further detail about Karina Banda