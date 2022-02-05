Everything you want to know about Karina Banda

Karina Banda was born on 1st January 1988. Karina is a Journalist, Television Presenter, Author, Actress, and Entrepreneur from America. Karina won the Emmy grant multiple times for being the best journalist.
She is notable for facilitating EI Gordy la Flaca. She broadcast on Monterrey, Mexico, at 13 years old. Karina likewise runs her internet-based blog, where she shared web journals connected with Kitchen, Makeup, Hair, Fashion, and Skincare.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Karina Banda
Date of birth: 21st August 1988
Place of birth: Mexico
Age: 34 years
Nationality: Mexican
Horoscope: Leo
Occupation: Journalist
Spouse/Boyfriend: Carlos Ponce
Facebook: @Karina Banda
Instagram: @karinabandatv
Twitter: @karinabandatv
YouTube: Karinabanda
Net Worth: $ 300,000 (USD)
All about the body measurements of Karina Panda
Here are the body measurements of this amazing journalist
- Karina Banda Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 178 cm
- Karina Banda Weight: 62 kg or 134 lbs
- Karina Banda Bra size: 34 C
- Karina Banda Shoe size: 6 US
- Karina Banda Body measurements: 34-29-40 inches.
Further detail about Karina Banda
- She is a security and network protection blogger.
- Since youth, Karina Banda had won the best presentation with excellent Marks. At the age of 16 Years, Karina Banda selected High School.
- In the wake of finishing secondary school training, Karina Banda finished her education with Bachelor’s Degree from a public US state college.
- Karina graduated in 2011 from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León with Journalism and she likewise moved on from Los Angeles United States in acting.
- On July 30, 2020, Karina was married to Carlos Ponce as they were in a mysterious relationship.
- Her better half Carlos Ponce is an entertainer, arranger, vocalist, and TV character.
- Previously she married in 2015 to American helicopter pilot Douglas Rigg, tragically, their marriage life didn’t keep going for a long time, and in 2016 the couple got separated.
- After the separation, she took to Twitter and said thanks to Douglas for aiding in her profession. And their relationship was fantastic.
- She has a YouTube channel with around 10.4K supporters, and the medium began on 25 Jan 2013.
- Her primary source of income is journalism. As per estimation, her net worth is $ 300,000 (USD).
- She realized the social media power and began spending more time on social media to share videos and strengths with the target audience.
- Karina Banda has an exceptional, confident, and fiery style illustrative of a part of the brands she has collaborated with within the US.
- She can contact a bop with a motivating message to esteem yourself and turn off the people who disparage you!
- Yellow is one of her beloved tones.
- Fans, partners, and well-wishers can usually tune in and make proper acquaintances to stay with her through their appreciated online media stage. They are utilizing their cherished web-based platform.
- Doubtlessly, she is making way for a promising profession with a developing web-based media presence and power.