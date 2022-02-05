Biography

Everything you want to know about Karina Banda

By Christina Debby
0

Karina Banda was born on 1st January 1988. Karina is a Journalist, Television Presenter, Author, Actress, and Entrepreneur from America. Karina won the Emmy grant multiple times for being the best journalist.

She is notable for facilitating EI Gordy la Flaca. She broadcast on Monterrey, Mexico, at 13 years old. Karina likewise runs her internet-based blog, where she shared web journals connected with Kitchen, Makeup, Hair, Fashion, and Skincare.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Karina Banda

Full name: Karina Banda

Date of birth: 21st August 1988

Place of birth: Mexico

Age: 34 years

Nationality: Mexican

Horoscope: Leo

Occupation: Journalist

Spouse/Boyfriend: ​Carlos Ponce

Facebook: @Karina Banda

Instagram: @karinabandatv

Twitter: @karinabandatv

YouTube: Karinabanda

Net Worth: $ 300,000 (USD)

Here are the body measurements of this amazing journalist

Here are the body measurements of this amazing journalist

  • Karina Banda Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 178 cm
  • Karina Banda Weight: 62 kg or 134 lbs
  • Karina Banda Bra size: 34 C
  • Karina Banda Shoe size: 6 US
  • Karina Banda Body measurements: 34-29-40 inches.
    Karina Banda

Further detail about Karina Banda

  • She is a security and network protection blogger.
  • Since youth, Karina Banda had won the best presentation with excellent Marks. At the age of 16 Years, Karina Banda selected High School.
  • In the wake of finishing secondary school training, Karina Banda finished her education with Bachelor’s Degree from a public US state college.
  • Karina graduated in 2011 from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León with Journalism and she likewise moved on from Los Angeles United States in acting.
  • On July 30, 2020, Karina was married to Carlos Ponce as they were in a mysterious relationship.
  • Her better half Carlos Ponce is an entertainer, arranger, vocalist, and TV character.
  • Previously she married in 2015 to American helicopter pilot Douglas Rigg, tragically, their marriage life didn’t keep going for a long time, and in 2016 the couple got separated.
  • After the separation, she took to Twitter and said thanks to Douglas for aiding in her profession. And their relationship was fantastic.
  • She has a YouTube channel with around 10.4K supporters, and the medium began on 25 Jan 2013.
  • Her primary source of income is journalism. As per estimation, her net worth is $ 300,000 (USD).
  • She realized the social media power and began spending more time on social media to share videos and strengths with the target audience.
  • Karina Banda has an exceptional, confident, and fiery style illustrative of a part of the brands she has collaborated with within the US.
  • She can contact a bop with a motivating message to esteem yourself and turn off the people who disparage you!
  • Yellow is one of her beloved tones.
  • Fans, partners, and well-wishers can usually tune in and make proper acquaintances to stay with her through their appreciated online media stage. They are utilizing their cherished web-based platform.
  • Doubtlessly, she is making way for a promising profession with a developing web-based media presence and power.
    Karina Banda

 

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

