Cardi B Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, famous by her pseudonym Cardi B, was born on 11th October 1992 in N.Y. City, U.S.A. However, Cardi may be the hottest and talented American rapper and songwriter, and actress. She became famous due to her Instagram post. She made many songs and rap like Bodak Yellow, I prefer It, Girls such as you, and for her amazing songs, and she won many awards like Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, Guinness World Records (five times). She had many fans following her marbles’ voice. On Instagram, she had 79.8 million followers.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Cardi B Weight: 125.5 lbs or (57kg)

Cardi B Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches

Cardi B Bra Size: 34 B

Cardi B Shoe Size: 9 US

Cardi B Body Measurements: 39-27-36 in or 99-68.5-91.5 cm

Further critical details of the actress: