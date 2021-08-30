Nia Peeples Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Nia Peeples is a famous American actress and a singer. She was born on 10th December 1961. She is an American R & B and danceroom music singer and an actress. She is famously referred to as Pam fields, which is the mother of Emmy fields within the television program. She acted in pretty little liars as Karen and within the winters on the young and therefore the restless as Taylor and Sydney cooker on Walker. She was born in California and is that the daughter of Elizabeth and Robert. She got up in West Covina. She has roots in Spain, France, and Germany. She performed within the Liberace act in Las Vegas during the weekends. She served by being a part of the young Americans group. She made her name to the recent music/club play with the song, trouble.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Nia Peeples Weight: 124 lbs or (56 kg)

Nia Peeples Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches or (157 cm)

Nia Peeples Shoe Size: 8US

Nia Peeples Bra Size: 34C

Nia Peeples Body Measurements: 37-26-37 inches or (94-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: