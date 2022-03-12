Alex Chappell Body Measurements, Biom Weight, Height

Biography

Alex Chappell is an American journalist who was born on 10th October 1988 in Maryland. The journalist Alex Chappell is best known for Mid Atlantic Sports Network covering the Washington Nationals.

She graduated from the high school Walt Whitman and completed her education at Alabama University.  After graduation, she debuted as a CBS sports reporter. After a while, she started work for NBC sports Washington as Redskins Nation reporter., ESPN as a sideline reporter, and WHDH as a sports reporter.

She worked in the postseason of Major League Baseball on TBS in 2017. Alex also covered Tampa Bay Rays as a Fox Sports Florida reporter in the same year. After two years of work as a field reporter for the Washington National Games, Alex was known as the MASN sports reporter in 2019.

She married Scott Chappell in 2019. The estimated net worth of Alex Chappell is almost $1-5 million. We don’t know much about her body measurements, but she looks young and small.

Alex Chappell Horoscope: Libra
Alex Chappell Height: 5’2″
Alex Chappell Weight: unknown
Alex Chappell Bra size: unknown
Alex Chappell Shoe size: unknown’

Personal Information

Alex Chappell family

Alex Chappell DOB: 10 October 1988
Alex Chappell Age: 32 years
Alex Chappell Nationality: American
Alex Chappell Spouse: Scott Chappell (m.2019)
Alex Chappell Eye color: Hazel
Alex Chappell Hair color: Blonde

