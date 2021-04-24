Alex Meneses Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Alexandra “Alex” Meneses, people know her famously as Alex Meneses. She was born on 12th February 1965. Moreover, she was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA. And she is the renewed famous and capable American actress and model. She completed her acting course at Chicago’s The Second City.

Furthermore, there she got her graduate degree at High School. Later on, she attends Lee Strasberg Institute. She gives her appearance in various blockbuster films and tv series like Friends, Hughleys, Any Day Now, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and lots more.

Get all about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Now you will get the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Alex Meneses Weight: 58 Kg (128lbs)

Alex Meneses Height: 5 Feet and 7.5 Inches

Alex Meneses Bra size: 34C

Alex Meneses Shoe size: 8.5 US

Alex Meneses Body measurements: 35-25-35 inches or 89-64-89 cm

Further critical details of the actress: