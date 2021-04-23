Christian Siriano Net Worth, Early Life, Relationship, and Fashion Career

Christiano Siriano is a young American fashion designer who was born in Annapolis, Maryland, United States. he gained attention after winning project Runway on the fourth season. The surprising thing was that he was the youngest winner of Project Runway.

After that, he launched his own fashion line and earned a revenue of around $1.2million. The Italian and German descent designer got support from his parents. He discovered his passion at a very young age and continued his career in the fashion industry.

Early Life

Christian Siriano was born on 18th November 1985 in Annapolis, Maryland. He is the second and youngest child of Joye Siriano and Peter Sirano. He was inspired by his mother and sister and talked about women by watching his sister.

Christian studied at the Baltimore School of Arts and continued his studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology. However, the institute rejected the application and went to London to take up a course at American Intercontinental University.

Career

Christian interned with many designers such as Alexander McQueen and, after that, moved to New York. He worked as a wedding gown designer and makeup artist. Well, he won the most challenges contestant before winning the crown and earned a new car and $100,000 credit toward his own designs that spread in Elle magazine.

Moreover, he worked for many mass-market designs for companies such as Payless, Puma, and victoria secret. His first line was debuted in 2008 at New York Fashion Week. Christian’s dresses were sold in retailers like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue and earned millions in revenue.

He gave the style of many Hollywood celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, and Heidi Klum. Siriano selected the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2013. he is also a costume designer for the animated movie “The Pirate Fairy.”

Awards

As the youngest Person, He appeared under the 40 list of Crain’s New York Business in 2010. He also featured in the Forber elite list of 30 under 30 in 2015. In 2016, Christian won the Designer of the year American Image Award and bagged the title of Designer of the Decade in the same year.

Personal Life

Christian Siriano is gay and married to Brad Walsh. Brad is a music producer, singer, and songwriter. However, they separated after two years. After that, He met with Kyle Smith, who is a PR professional.

Christian Siriano Net Worth

The fashion designer Christian Siriano’s net worth is approximately $10 million.