Alex Morgan Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

The American Soccer player Alex Morgan was born on 2nd July 1989. Her real full name is Alexandra Patricia, Alex Morgan Carrasco. Alex became the youngest member of the US Women’s national soccer team in 2009.

She went to California University for her graduation. During that time, she took part in University’s Women soccer team. She debuted her number one in the overall WPS Draft in 2011. In2012, Morgan won her first Olympic gold medal in Summer Olympics games.

Moreover, she also helps the Americans win the 2015 FIFA women’s World cup. She won the second straight world cup crown by doing six goals to help the United States.

She married her college friend Servando Carrasco on 31st December 2014. He is also a soccer player and played for Orlando City, SC. She was pregnant in October 2019 and gave birth to a daughter on 7th May 2020. Her daughter’s name is Charlie Elena. Here you can read the body measurements of the beautiful soccer player.

