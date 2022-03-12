Biography

Alia Bhatt Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Sadia Nazir 203

Alia Bhatt is a professional British Indian actress who was born on 15 March 1993. She went to the Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. Alia is the daughter f Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Alia is one of the generously compensated actresses in India, and in 2014, she was highlighted in Forbes in 100 celebrities list and the 30s under 30s list in 2017. Alia got fame when she got a leading role in Karan Johar’s film “ Student of the year. ”

Alia worked with many popular stars such as Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan. On the based of her work, she got many awards. Alia dated famous actor Ranbir Kapoor since 2018.

However, according to some reports, she was in a relationship with Ramesh Dubey in sixth class. After that, she had an affair with a close friend Ali Dadarkar. Now she is dating the business, Kavin Mittal.

In her most famous movie, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Kapoor and Sons, Dear Zindagi, and many others are included.

Alia Bhatt Body Measurements

Alia Bhatt ass

Alia Bhatt Height: 5′ 3″
Alia Bhatt Weight: 55kgs
Alia Bhatt Bra Size: 32B
Alia Bhatt Shoe Size: 8 US
Alia Bhatt Measurements:33-26-34

Personal information

Alia Bhatt body

Alia Bhatt Birth Date: March 15th, 1993
Alia Bhatt Horoscope: Pisces
Alia Bhatt Age: 28
Alia Bhatt Nationality: British-Indian
Alia Bhatt Spouse: Unmarried
Alia Bhatt Eye Color: Black
Alia Bhatt Hair Color: Dark Brown.

Alia Bhatt body

Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Avri Roel Downey: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Biography

Ellie Kemper Body measurement, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Kaitlyn Bernard Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Biography

Skylyn Beaty Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.