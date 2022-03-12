Jennifer Misner Body Measurements, Age, Height, Weight, Career,

Jennifer is a sales and marketing director working in the USA. Moreover, she works actively for the famous companies Schulte Hospitality Group, Monarch Group, and Sonesta Hotels.

Besides all, she got much attention as the ex-wife of a late Hollywood actor and a famous comedian Dustin Diamond. She is one of the growing entrepreneurs of USA marketing.

Jennifer Misner: Wiki

Birth Place: Pennsylvania, USA

Nationality: American

Age: 30-40 Years

Ethnicity: White

University: Pennsylvania State University

Education: Graduate

Profession: Sales and Marketing Director

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 67kg

Eye Color: Green

Hair Color: Black

Marital Status: Divorced

Spouse(s): Dustin Diamond (2009-2013)

Jennifer Misner: Net Worth

She has a net worth of $ 250 thousand while working as a sales and marketing director. She involved herself with big companies and now working with Holiday Express Inn.

Jennifer Misner: Social Media

Jennifer is not actively available on her social media as she does not like to share her moments on any social media platform. Therefore, you may find her rarely on Instagram or Twitter.