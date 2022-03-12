Biography

Jennifer Misner Body Measurements, Age, Height, Weight, Career,

Jennifer is a sales and marketing director working in the USA. Moreover, she works actively for the famous companies Schulte Hospitality Group, Monarch Group, and Sonesta Hotels.

Besides all, she got much attention as the ex-wife of a late Hollywood actor and a famous comedian Dustin Diamond. She is one of the growing entrepreneurs of USA marketing.

Jennifer Misner: Body Measurements

Jennifer Misner: Wiki

  • Birth Place: Pennsylvania, USA
  • Nationality: American
  • Age: 30-40 Years
  • Ethnicity: White
  • University: Pennsylvania State University
  • Education: Graduate
  • Profession: Sales and Marketing Director
  • Age: 30-40
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches
  • Weight: 67kg
  • Eye Color: Green
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Marital Status: Divorced
  • Spouse(s): Dustin Diamond (2009-2013)

Jennifer Misner: Net Worth

She has a net worth of $ 250 thousand while working as a sales and marketing director. She involved herself with big companies and now working with Holiday Express Inn.

Jennifer Misner: Social Media

Jennifer is not actively available on her social media as she does not like to share her moments on any social media platform. Therefore, you may find her rarely on Instagram or Twitter.

