Joelle Carter Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi 1

Joelle Marie Carter is professionally referred to as Joelle Carter and was born on 10th October 1972, in Thomasville, Georgia, U.S. Moreover, she is a comedian, producer, American actress, and dancer. However, the actress got her studies at high school in Albany, Augusta State University. She took her initiative for a professional career in the acting field with the TV series Law & Order. She gives her appearance in various films and TV series, after her debut like Lisa Picard is legendary, it’s Not You, It’s Me, a woman and a Gun, Choke. Kick. Girl: The Series, My Daughter Must Live.

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Joelle Carter Weight: 137 lbs or (62kg)
  • Joelle Carter Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches
  • Joelle Carter Shoe Size: 9.5 US
  • Joelle Carter Bra Size: 34 C
  • Joelle Carter Body measurements: 37-26-38 inches

  • Joelle Carter Date of Birth: 10th October 1972
  • Joelle Carter Age: 48 years
  • Joelle Carter Horoscope: Libra
  • Joelle Carter Eye color: Blue
  • Joelle Carter Hair color: Blonde
  • Joelle Carter Nationality: American
  • Joelle Carter Spouse/Boyfriend: Andy Bates

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

