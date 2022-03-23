Aisha Tyler Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Aisha Tyler is an American actress who was born on 18 September 1970. Her birthplace is San Francisco, California, United States. The full real name is Aisha Naomi Tyler. Her father’s name is Jim Tyler, who is a photographer and Robin Gregory is a teacher.

She went to McAteer high school and then Dartmouth College. She became famous for her stand-up comedian and gained recognition after presenting herself as a host in the tv show Talk soup.

She got many Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding entertainment talk show host. She made notable movies like Never Die alone, Black Water Transit, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and many more.

She married attorney Jeff Tietjens in 1994, but they divorced in 2017. Aisha serves as a vocal advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community. She made an appearance in video games.

She attended Dartmouth College and co-founded a female Cappella group Dartmouth Rockapellas that devoted social knowledge through songs. She was a regular contributor to Jane and Glamour magazines.

Aisha Tyler Body Measurements

Aisha Tyler Weight: 66 kg

Aisha Tyler Height: 6′

Aisha Tyler Bra size: 34C

Aisha Tyler Shoe size: 11US

Aisha Tyler Body measurements: 37-26-37 inches

Personal Information

Aisha Tyler Birth Date: 18 September 1970

Aisha Tyler Age: 50 years

Aisha Tyler Nationality: American

Aisha Tyler Horoscope: Virgo

Aisha Tyler Spouse/Boyfriend: Jeff Tietjens (1992-2017)

Aisha Tyler Eye color: Dark Brown

Aisha Tyler Hair color: Black