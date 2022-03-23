Kari Wuhrer Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height and More!

Kari Wuhrer is an American actress who was born on 28 April 1967 in Brookfield, Connecticut, USA. She is the daughter of Andrew Wuhrer and Karin. Her father is a police officer and car salesman.

She went for education at Wooster School and graduated from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts and Columbia University. Wuhrer began her career at a very young age and is best known for being a cast member in MTV’s Remoted control.

She worked in many tv series like Sliders and Eight Legged Freaks. The real name of Kari is Kari Samantha Wuhrer. Wuhrer made an appearance in the romantic drama film “ Fire With Fire.”

She won the Best Actress at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival for the comedy film “ Do It for Uncle Manny.” Kari married Daniel Salin in 1995 that was ended in 1999. After that, she married James Scura, who was a film producer. They have three children and live in Hollywood, California

Personal Information

Kari Wuhrer Age: 53 years

Kari Wuhrer Nationality: American

Kari Wuhrer Horoscope: Taurus

Kari Wuhrer Eye color: Dark Brown

Kari Wuhrer Hair color: Dark Brown