All you need to know about Rozene Cohran

Many ordinary people became famous for being in relationships with stars. Rozene Cohran also
came into the limelight as the wife of Charley Pride, an American singer, guitarist, musician, and
former professional baseball player.
In 2020, after the death of Rosen’s husband, she now lived a calm and prosperous life with her
family.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Ebby Rozene Cohran
Gender: Female
Date of birth: February 6, 1936
Age: 86 years old
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Place of Birth: Houston, Texas, United States
Current residence: Dallas, Texas, US
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: African-American
Religion: Christianity
Marital Status: Married: The late Charley Frank Pride(died)
Children: 3 (2 Sons) Dion and Kraig Pride (1 Daughter): Angela Pride
Siblings: 2 (Sisters): Pauletta and Hortense Cohran
Profession: Cosmetologist
All about the body measurements of the Rozene Cohran
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
Sexuality: Straight
Height: 5’6″inches (167cm)
Weight: 62KG (136lbs)
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Dark brown
Body measurements: 36-23-36 inches (91-58-91 cm)
Facts about Rozene Cohran
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● On February 6, 1936, Rozene was born in Houston, Texas, United States. Her birthday
falls on February 6 every year. She is 86 years old as of the current year. Rozene’s
parents were African-American.
● She studied and graduated cosmetologist in Texas. Later, there’s no information about
what happened to her cosmetology career after marriage in 1956. Nowadays, she is
interested in charitable initiatives in Dallas.
● Rozene and Charley exchanged their wedding vows on December 28, 1956. The couple
had three children together, namely Angela Pride, Dion and Kraig. The couple first met in
Memphis at a baseball game.
● They both remained in the relationship until the death of Charley Pride. He died on
December 12, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications.
● Rozene supported her husband at every step of his career. He came into the limelight
after releasing his tune Just Between You and Me in September 1966.
● Furthermore, there is no information on her net worth or earnings, but according to
estimated Net Worth updates, her husband had earned a net worth of $40 million by his
musical career.
