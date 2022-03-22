All you need to know about Rozene Cohran

Many ordinary people became famous for being in relationships with stars. Rozene Cohran also

came into the limelight as the wife of Charley Pride, an American singer, guitarist, musician, and

former professional baseball player.

In 2020, after the death of Rosen’s husband, she now lived a calm and prosperous life with her

family.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Ebby Rozene Cohran

Gender: Female

Date of birth: February 6, 1936

Age: 86 years old

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Place of Birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Current residence: Dallas, Texas, US

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Religion: Christianity

Marital Status: Married: The late Charley Frank Pride(died)

Children: 3 (2 Sons) Dion and Kraig Pride (1 Daughter): Angela Pride

Siblings: 2 (Sisters): Pauletta and Hortense Cohran

Profession: Cosmetologist

All about the body measurements of the Rozene Cohran

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Sexuality: Straight

Height: 5’6″inches (167cm)

Weight: 62KG (136lbs)

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Dark brown

Body measurements: 36-23-36 inches (91-58-91 cm)

Facts about Rozene Cohran

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On February 6, 1936, Rozene was born in Houston, Texas, United States. Her birthday

falls on February 6 every year. She is 86 years old as of the current year. Rozene’s

parents were African-American.

● She studied and graduated cosmetologist in Texas. Later, there’s no information about

what happened to her cosmetology career after marriage in 1956. Nowadays, she is

interested in charitable initiatives in Dallas.

● Rozene and Charley exchanged their wedding vows on December 28, 1956. The couple

had three children together, namely Angela Pride, Dion and Kraig. The couple first met in

Memphis at a baseball game.

● They both remained in the relationship until the death of Charley Pride. He died on

December 12, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications.

● Rozene supported her husband at every step of his career. He came into the limelight

after releasing his tune Just Between You and Me in September 1966.

● Furthermore, there is no information on her net worth or earnings, but according to

estimated Net Worth updates, her husband had earned a net worth of $40 million by his

musical career.

Description: Rozene Cohran rose to fame after marrying Charley Pride, an American singer,

guitarist, musician, and former professional baseball player. Her husband died due to COVID-19

complications; however, she was a loving and supportive wife.