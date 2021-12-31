Monica Abbot Bio, Height, Husband, Facts, and More!

Monica Abbot is a softball player and has been engaged with Jeff Bower. She is not only a softball player, also a silver medal-winning Team USA Olympian. She has been playing for the American team since 2005. Monica won the silver medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Moreover, she is the NCAA Division I leader. Monica led the USA team in four softball championships. From 2005 to 2010, she got success and fame internationally.

Not only this, she was run for NPF in 2009 and 2013. She was a member of the five NPF championships. Now everyone is very happy as she has been engaged to her future husband, Jeff Bower.

She shared the video on Instagram where he proposed to her. Besides, she did not convey anything about her relationship as she kept away from the public away.

Monica’s parents’ names are Julie and bruce. She was born in California and raised along with his siblings. Her parents always supported her in her career; therefore, she credits her family for her success.

According to reports, the estimated net worth of Monica Abbot is almost $1-5 million. After tremendous success, she has been living a happy life.