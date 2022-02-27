Adley Stump Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Adley Stump is an American Hollywood singer and social media celebrity. However, she belongs to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The actress was born on 25th November 1988. However, she isn’t only a singer but also a songwriter. In 2012, she participated in Blake Shelton’s team for The Voice within season 2.

Moreover, she got fame by working in this show. But she got eliminated in episode 6, though. Then she launched two songs, Stay home soldier and don’t wanna love him. Both the songs brought massive success and recognition for her. This well-known singer started her music career after the Voice talent show. This recognition helped her to release her songs as a private. After this, she moved her career to YouTube and began her channel, The Adley Show. She gained about 21000 followers. She started to post vlogs and put her content as original tracks, music videos, song covers on YouTube. For more subscribers, she also posted game challenges and was far more entertaining for her audience. Her single-track song ‘Don’t wanna Love him’ got immense love, and it’s pretty famous on the website. Like fall, last name, other tracks never read this, and therefore the people also love little black dress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Adley Stump Weight: 119 lbs or (54 kg)

Adley Stump Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches

Adley Stump Shoe Size: 6 US

Adley Stump Bra Size: 32 B

Adley Stump Body Measurements: 34-24-34 inches or (86-66-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: