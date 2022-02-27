All you need to know about Jill Whelan

Jill Whelan is an American model and actress, better known for her role as Vicki Stubing, the daughter of Captain Stubing in the hit television series The Love Boat.

Jill is still active in the entertainment industry; she is a frequent guest and host of popular shows, but she has not appeared in films and TV series since 2017.

Biography and Body Statistics

Full Name: Jill Whelan

Date of Birth: 29 Sep 1966

Profession: Actress

Home City: Oakland, California

Nationality: American

Net Worth: $1.5 million dollars

Marital Status: Single

All about the body measurements of Jill Whelan

Height: 5 Feet 8 Inches

Weight: 65 KG

Bra Size: 36 Inch

Waist Size: is 66 cm

Hips size: 91 cm

Body Type: Voluptuous

Dress Size: 8 US

Shoe Size: 6 US

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Jill Whelan

Jill was born in Oakland, California, in the USA on 29 Sep 1966.

She graduated from the Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California, and studied English Literature in England before coming back to Los Angeles.

Jill is blessed with a net worth of 1.5 million dollars.

A 55 years old celebrity is currently single now after two divorces.