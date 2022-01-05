Biography

Emily Wickersham Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Emily Kaiser Wickersham is known as Emily Wickersham in the industry. She was born in America on 26th April 1984. Moreover, she is a famous and talented Hollywood actress. However, she gained fashionability after her part as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop NCIS. After her favorite film, she made many notable Gardeners of Eden, Mitch Albom’s For One Further Day, and Law & Order Criminal Intent. At first, she went to Mamaroneck High School and Muhlenberg College for her initial education. She married Blake Hanley on 23rd November 2010, a great musician. They got separated in December 2018.

  • Emily Wickersham Weight: 132 lbs or (60kg)
  • Emily Wickersham Height: 5.6 Feet
  • Emily Wickersham Bra Size: 32 C
  • Emily Wickersham Shoe Size: 7 US
  • Emily Wickersham Body measurements: 32-24-34 in

  • Emily Wickersham Date of Birth: 26th April 1984
  • Emily Wickersham Age: 36 years
  • Emily Wickersham Nationality: American
  • Emily Wickersham Eye color: Hazel
  • Emily Wickersham Hair color: Blonde
  • Emily Wickersham Horoscope: Taurus
  • Emily Wickersham Spouse/Boyfriend: Blake Anderson Hanley
