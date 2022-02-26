All you need to know about Barbara Alyn Woods

Barbara Alyn Woods is a famous actress who belongs to America; she had massive success in the entertainment industry during her outstanding career transiting three decades.

She attracted attention with Diane Szalinski in the television series Honey. And of the same name film in 1989, I Shrunk the Kids. In 2003, she landed the leading role of Deborah Scott in the series called One Tree Hill. She played a character in a total of 106 episodes.

Adding more, she has also participated in many TV series, like Star Trek, The Golden Girls, The Next Generation, Murder, Dream On, Picket Fences, Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, and many more others. Barbara also includes film credits in Circuitry Man, The Terror Within, Delusion, Ghoulies IV, and Frankie Starlight in 1995, among others.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Barbara Alyn Woods

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: March 11, 1962

Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois

Profession: Actress

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Age: 59 Years Old

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Father: Allen Woods.

Mother: Not Known

Siblings: Not Known

Marital Status: Married.

Spouse: Married to John Lind.

Dating / Boyfriend: Unknown

Children’s: Three daughters, Natalie, Emily, and Alyvia

Net Worth: 2 million dollars as of 2022.

Salary: Not known

Source of Income: Career as an Actress

All about the body measurements of Barbara Alyn Woods

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: ‎5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 57 kg

Eye Color: Brown.

Hair Color: Blond.

Shoe Size: Not available

Dress Size: 6(US)

Breast Size: 36 inches

Waist: 24 inches

Hips: 36 inches

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Body Measurements: 36 – 24 – 36 inches

Facts about Barbara Alyn Woods

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

Barbara was born in Chicago, Illinois, the United States of America, on March 11, 1962. Currently, she is 57 years old.

However, there is less information about her family and about her early life. She did not communicate much of her personal life issues on social media platforms, especially elements about her parents and their occupations.

She was educated at Woods at Hinsdale South High School in Darien, Illinois as a cheerleader. Later, Woods graduated from Northern Illinois University, located in DeKalb, Illinois.

Barbara has a calculated net worth of $ 2 million in 2020, and this includes income from television and film appearances and other public appearances.