Tessa Thompson Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Tessa Lynn is an American actress, and her real birth name is Tessa Lynne Thompson. She was born on 3rd October 1983 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is the daughter of famous Marc Anthony Thompson who is a prominent singer and songwriter.

She went to Santa Monica High School and then Monica college. She got a degree in cultural anthropology. Tessa continued her career with the help of the Los Angeles Women’s Shakespeare Company and made an appearance in Romero and Juliet.

Moreover, she was nominated for NAACP Theatre Award. The talented actress appeared in many notable movies such as Brave Girl rising, Avengers: endgame, men in Black, International, and many more.

Her relationship was started in June 2018, and she was bisexual. Tessa started her relationship with singer Janelle Monae. The estimated net worth of Tessa Lynn is approximately $4 million.

Tessa Thompson Body Measurements

Tessa Thompson Weight: 55kg

Tessa Thompson Height: 5’4″

Tessa Thompson Bra size: 34B

Tessa Thompson Shoe size: 7.5 US

Tessa Thompson Body measurements: 34-27-35 inches

Personal Information

Tessa Thompson Birth Date: 3 October 1983

Tessa Thompson Age: 37 years

Tessa Thompson Horoscope: Libra

Tessa Thompson Nationality: American

Tessa Thompson Eye color: Dark Brown

Tessa Thompson Hair color: Black