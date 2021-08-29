Tessa Thompson Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Tessa Lynn is an American actress, and her real birth name is Tessa Lynne Thompson. She was born on 3rd October 1983 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is the daughter of famous Marc Anthony Thompson who is a prominent singer and songwriter.
She went to Santa Monica High School and then Monica college. She got a degree in cultural anthropology. Tessa continued her career with the help of the Los Angeles Women’s Shakespeare Company and made an appearance in Romero and Juliet.
Moreover, she was nominated for NAACP Theatre Award. The talented actress appeared in many notable movies such as Brave Girl rising, Avengers: endgame, men in Black, International, and many more.
Her relationship was started in June 2018, and she was bisexual. Tessa started her relationship with singer Janelle Monae. The estimated net worth of Tessa Lynn is approximately $4 million.
Tessa Thompson Body Measurements
Tessa Thompson Weight: 55kg
Tessa Thompson Height: 5’4″
Tessa Thompson Bra size: 34B
Tessa Thompson Shoe size: 7.5 US
Tessa Thompson Body measurements: 34-27-35 inches
Personal Information
Tessa Thompson Birth Date: 3 October 1983
Tessa Thompson Age: 37 years
Tessa Thompson Horoscope: Libra
Tessa Thompson Nationality: American
Tessa Thompson Eye color: Dark Brown
Tessa Thompson Hair color: Black