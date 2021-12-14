Tessa Brooks Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Tessa Brooks is a famous Hollywood actress and director. She was born on 5th April 1999 in Fresno, California, USA. She is renowned for her Boss Cheer and Happy Hazel.

Moreover, she also appears in TV commercials ads, including Sketchers Bella Ballerina, Coca-Cola, and more. She had a huge fan base following her on social media.

Moreover, she receives the nomination for Best in Dance for the Shorty Award. She had 3.5 million fans and subscribers on her YouTube channel. And she owns a worth of 4 million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Tessa Brooks Weight: 128 lbs or (58 kg)

Tessa Brooks Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Tessa Brooks Bra Size: 32 B

Tessa Brooks Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Tessa Brooks Body Measurements: 34-25-36 inches or (86-63.5-91.5 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: