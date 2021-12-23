Silvana Gomez Juarez Wiki, Bio and Other Details of The Athlete

Silvana Gomez Juarez is 36 years old UFC fighter who came into the limelight when she announced a fight with Lupita Godinez. She fought with Lupita Godinez on 9 October 2021. Before that, these ladies had fought on five occasions dating back to 2017.

She has a winning streak of 5-1, so we can think who will win. Moreover, Silvana also had another fight scheduled with Mara Silva that got canceled.

Silvana Gomez was born in Argentina and the number fourth-ranked fighter in Latin America, as well as ranking at number two in Mexican Women. However, social media does not disclose much about her fighting schedule.

The birth date of Silvana Gomez is 6 December 1984, and now 36 years old. According to reports, her height is five feet and three inches. According to estimation, the salary of Silvana is $200,000 to $300,000 per night.

She earns fame as a UFC fighter, but there is no record of mutual fights. Silvana started her professional career in 2010 and fought with Anna Mancinelli. In addition, she was also part of a winning streak of 10.

She has a massive fan following on the Instagram account with 11.5k followers. You can follow her at @silvanalamalvada_mma. The athlete loves to keep things professional, posting pictures of her fights and training sessions.