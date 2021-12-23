Styling Tips for Damaged Hair

Are you excited to try a new hairstyle for the holidays? Before you get all excited about styling your hair, make sure it has recovered from all the damage it got from your recent salon trip. When the damage is done, the only thing you can do is to find a way to style hair without causing much more damage.

Assess hair for visible damage

To begin, examine your hair to see what is causing the damage. It might be due to various factors, including nutrition, pollution, sun damage, chemical damage (from constant colouring), or just a need for a trim. You may accomplish this by inspecting your hair for frizz, split ends, or general wear and tear. Afterwards, you can start treating the problem with the appropriate solutions.

But what if your hairdresser causes the damage? “Can I sue my hairdresser?” you ask. Yes, you can file a claim against your hairdresser for hair damage due to poor management and training. Working with a reliable personal injury law firm increases your chance of winning the case. But, make sure to file a claim right after the damage is done and before your hair recovers from the damage.

Also, take some clear photographs showing the extent of the damage. These will be good evidence that can back your claim.

Use the right brush

Avoid brushing your wet hair. Instead, use a comb or a Tangle Teezer to minimise further damage. You should not yank on the comb, as this will break the hair and make it brittle. It could also cause thinning at the ends.

Apply a leave-in conditioner or serum to reduce the strain on your hair if you have trouble combing it. Smooth and blow-dry your hair with a round barrel brush and use flat brushes only when the hair is styled or if you want it to seem straight.

Dry your hair the right way

Simply drying your hair can cause damage. So, do it the right way. Reduce the heat on the settings and use a standard hair dryer instead of a travel-sized hairdryer. Drying your hair correctly before styling can help to avoid damage and reduce the time needed to style hair.

Use the right hair products

Be careful when choosing hair products, especially for damaged hair. It is also best to spray some hair protection products on your hair before drying them. It helps to reduce the hair damage caused by heat.

Reduce heat time

As mentioned earlier, reducing the time spent on heating will allow you to cut damage due to hairstyling. Dry your hair on a lower speed setting or use bands to create waves or curls.

Hairstyling doesn’t have always to include heat. You can achieve waves and curls by using a styling mousse to hold and shape the hair. Applying some hair oil or serum also helps make the hair shiny and sleek. Your hair will thank you later if you do this.

Set your hair free from heating for a day

Let your hair rest for a day from constant heating and styling. It helps the hair recover from the damaging effects of heating and styling products.

Having damaged hair can deplete a person’s confidence. With these tips, you can continue styling your hair without worrying about damaging your hair even more.