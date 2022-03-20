Samantha Lee Gibson Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth and Others!

Samantha Lee Gibson is a popular American actress and also got popularity as the wife of singer Tyrese Gibson. Samantha Lee Gibson was born in 1981 in the United States, and at this time, she is 40 years old.

She has one brother named Doug. Samantha got an education from the University of Georgia, where she also did social work. Moreover, she got a legal certificate from Bartending School of Atlanta.

After that, she began working for Project Sage Inc as a social worker and an advocate. Here you can get some information about her.

Samantha Lee Gibson Body Measurements

Full Name Samantha Lee Gibson Date of Birth 1981 Age 40 years old Birthplace America Profession Actress Height 5’6” Weight 58 kg Bra Size 34 C Body Measurements 34-28-40 inches Shoe Size 5 US Spouse Tyrese Gibson Net Worth $2.3 million

Relationship Status

As we said earlier, she became popular as the wife of Tyreese Gibson. He is the singer and cast of Fast and Furious. They started dating in 2015 and then secretly married on valentine’s day in 2017.

However, the public ceremony was held in July 2017. Tyrese and Samantha Lee Gibson have a lovely daughter named Soraya Lee Gibson, born on 1 October 2018.

Samantha Lee Gibson Net Worth

Samantha is a popular actress who is earning a handsome amount of money. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Samantha is $2.3 million.

Social Media

Samantha Lee Gibson kept her personal life away from the public. She is only active on Instagram, and her account name is @lovesamanthanthalea’ where 58k followers love her.