Samantha Bryant Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 654 0
Samantha Bryant Measurements

Samantha Bryant is a publicist and production assistant working behind the camera within the show business of Hollywood.

Samantha was born on 6th June 1978 in Dade, USA. Her profession didn’t make her famous as she is especially well-known for being the wife of Colin Hanks, the Son of the veteran actor Hanks.

They got attached to a lavish wedding in California, attended by several famous personalities from Hollywood. In contrast, her husband specializes in his acting career.

Moreover, she stays home to take care of her family and spending her life as a housewife. Colin Hanks is a legendary actor for his TV program, which proved that he’s following the trail of his father to become an impressive and brilliant actor.

Related Posts
Biography

Lizze Broadway: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and more!

Biography

Michael Eric Reid personal Information, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Pink Sparkles: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Biography

Maximilian David Muniz Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, and More!Maximilian David Muniz Career, Personal Life, Net…

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Samantha Bryant Weight: 60 Kg or (132 lbs)
  • Samantha Bryant Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches or (167 cm)
  • Samantha Bryant Bra Size: 34 B
  • Samantha Bryant Shoe Size: 6 US
  • Samantha Bryant Body Measurements: 34-26-35 inches or (91-64-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Samantha Bryant Date of Birth: 6th June 1978
  • Samantha Bryant Age: 43 years
  • Samantha Bryant Eye Color: Dark Brown
  • Samantha Bryant Hair Color: Blonde
  • Samantha Bryant Nationality: American
  • Samantha Bryant Horoscope: Gemini
  • Samantha Bryant Husband: Colin Hanks
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Sarah Jade, Bautista´s ex-Wife Measurements,Family,PoloDance,Net Worth

Biography

Luis Armand Gracia Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth!

Biography

Helene Boshoven Samuel’s mother,Measurements,Education,Net Worth

Biography

Christina Schwarzenegger: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.