Sarah Pidgeon Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth, Relationship Status

Sarah Pidgeon is an American actress and social media star. She was born on 7 July 1996 in Michigan, United States. Apart from acting, she is an Instagram influencer with a massive fan following. Sarah completed her graduation from Carnegie Mellon University.

Sarah completed her high school at Sacred heart, Michigan. After that, she went to Carnegie Mellon University in 201, from where she got a degree in Arts and Theatre.

Career

Being an actress, her appearance in Amazon Prime’s thriller web series “The Wild” was really appreciated. Before that, Sarah was starred in “One Dollar” in 2018, which portrayed a party girl’s role. Moreover, another amazing performance of Sarah Pidgeon was noted in Gotham in 2019. On behalf of her acting, she also received Rauh Acting Award in 2017.

Sarah Pidgeon Body Measurements

Full Name Sarah Pidgeon Date of Birth 7 July 1996 Age 25 years old Birthplace Michigan, US Profession actress and social media star Height 5’10” Weight 57 kg Shoe Size Not Known Spouse Will Harrison Net Worth $400k

Net Worth

Sarah Pidgeon is living a happy and wealthy life. The estimated net worth of Sarah Pidgeon is almost $400k.

Relationship Status

Sarah’s father’s name is Jim Pidgeon, and her mother is Julie Caroff. she has one sibling. Besides family, people also ask about her romantic relationship. Sarah Pidgeon is linked with actor Will Harrison.

Awards

In 2011 and 2014, Sarah won the Interlochen Center for the Arts Young Artist Award. Another one was got at Mellon University, and the award name was Helen Wayne Acting Award.