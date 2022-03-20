3 Uses for Plastic Chew Cans

Tobacco chew cans come in all shapes and sizes but are usually small and lightweight. They can be made from a variety of materials, but in order to better protect the health of the general public, many companies opt to make their cans out of safer plastic materials. CoolJarz, for instance, fulfills its commitment to providing high-quality products by making its dip cans out of BPA-free and FDA-approved food-grade polypropylene. CoolJarz tobacco chew cans come in 1- or 2-fluid ounce sizes and can be either black or clear.

Although chew cans are mostly known for holding chewing tobacco, consumers love using them for a variety of other useful purposes. Here are three ways to use your plastic chew cans.

Tobacco, Flower, and Edibles

As perhaps the most obvious use, cans are the ideal way to store chewing tobacco, but they can also store cannabis products such as flower or edibles and gummies. High-quality chew cans protect the tobacco and cannabis from the elements and keep them in good condition so that they are still potent and provide the effects you want anytime you open the cans to use them. Cans are a tried-and-true way to maintain the freshness of cannabis and tobacco products.

It is important to consult with a doctor before using cannabis or tobacco products, especially if you have never used them before. Cannabis and tobacco can have different effects on different people, and it is important to know how they will affect you before using them.

Pills, Gum, Mints, and Candy

Chew cans are a great way to store pills, gum, mints, and small pieces of candy because they are airtight and moisture-free. This helps to keep the products fresh and prevents them from becoming oxidized. Chew cans can also be easily opened and closed, which makes it easy to get the pills out when you need them. You can also carry a can containing your pills in your purse or pocket for easy access anywhere you go and to keep them clean and protected from contamination.

There are a few things to keep in mind when using cans to store pills, gum, mints, and candy. First, you will want to make sure that the cans are clean before putting any edible items inside. Second, make sure to label the cans so that you can easily identify the contents inside of each. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, be sure to keep cans containing pills and small edible items away from young children.

Small Miscellaneous Items

Plastic chew cans are the perfect size for tiny items that you want to keep safe, such as earrings, coins, and even fishing lures. There are a few reasons you should store your small items safely. The first reason is that small items can be easily misplaced or lost, and if you have a lot of small items, it can be hard to keep track of them all. If they’re not stored safely, they can easily be knocked off a table or shelf and go unnoticed. Another reason is because they can be easily damaged, smashed, or broken. Finally, small items can be a safety hazard if they’re not stored safely, as small children or pets can swallow or choke on them. By storing your small items safely in convenient chew cans, you can avoid losing or damaging them and potentially prevent accidents.

Plastic chew cans are of course a great way to keep your tobacco products safe, but they can also be useful for storing other products or small items that you use or need to keep track of every day.